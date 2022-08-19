Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DNUT shares. HSBC cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.54. 42,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,235. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of -404.33.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $375.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 91.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,674,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,562,000 after acquiring an additional 745,480 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 661,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 424,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 81.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 182,771 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

