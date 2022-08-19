Kryll (KRL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $293,610.00

Kryll (KRL) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, Kryll has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Kryll coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001990 BTC on exchanges. Kryll has a market cap of $17.44 million and $293,610.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kryll alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,802.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003637 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00127440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00032746 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00071693 BTC.

About Kryll

Kryll is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,446,598 coins. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kryll Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.