Kumud Kalia Sells 2,000 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

GH traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.76. The company had a trading volume of 669,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.85. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $133.82.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.14 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a negative net margin of 135.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 106.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 8.8% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 17.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,570,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,364,000 after buying an additional 227,675 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 29.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. OTR Global cut Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.