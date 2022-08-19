Kuverit Tops One Day Volume of $21.00 (KUV)

Kuverit (KUV) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Kuverit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuverit has a total market cap of $103,522.42 and $21.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kuverit has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kuverit Coin Profile

Kuverit is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,654,360,436 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io.

Kuverit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

