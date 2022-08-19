Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading Up 3%

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) were up 3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.09 and last traded at $29.96. Approximately 8,797 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 652,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KYMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 245.69%. The business had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 224,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $3,183,849.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,692,221.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 33,338 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,481 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

