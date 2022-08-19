Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $23.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $480.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,107. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $455.13 and a 200 day moving average of $495.33. The company has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current year.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.