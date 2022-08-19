Lance Tracey Sells 40,000 Shares of Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Stock

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) Director Lance Tracey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total transaction of C$112,000.00.

Lance Tracey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Lance Tracey sold 73,000 shares of Diversified Royalty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.90, for a total transaction of C$211,700.00.

Shares of DIV remained flat at C$2.82 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 196,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,178. The company has a market cap of C$350.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43. Diversified Royalty Corp. has a one year low of C$2.51 and a one year high of C$3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$3.25 to C$3.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cormark upped their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

