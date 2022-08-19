Landshare Price Tops $0.74 on Top Exchanges (LAND)

Landshare (LAND) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, Landshare has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Landshare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00003517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Landshare has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $55,258.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004732 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,138.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003742 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00126857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00033445 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00078422 BTC.

Landshare Profile

Landshare is a coin. Its launch date was March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,816,782 coins and its circulating supply is 2,780,107 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Landshare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

