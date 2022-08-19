Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) PT Lowered to C$141.00 at National Bank Financial

Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$161.00 to C$141.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins cut their price target on Lassonde Industries from C$170.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Lassonde Industries Stock Performance

Lassonde Industries stock opened at $91.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.76. Lassonde Industries has a 52-week low of $82.71 and a 52-week high of $144.79.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit juices and drinks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pure juices, fruit drinks, cranberry sauces, fruit-based snacks, pasta sauces, bruschetta toppings, tapenades, and pestos.

