Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires 542 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,951 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,922 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the software company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,157 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,787,255 shares of the software company’s stock worth $783,747,000 after buying an additional 35,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.52.

ADSK opened at $228.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

