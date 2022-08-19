Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

PNC opened at $173.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.60. The firm has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.39 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

