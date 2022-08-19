Lepricon Tops One Day Trading Volume of $36,840.00 (L3P)

Lepricon (L3P) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. Lepricon has a total market cap of $165,672.44 and approximately $36,840.00 worth of Lepricon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lepricon coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lepricon has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,423.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003669 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00127101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033104 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00073431 BTC.

Lepricon Coin Profile

L3P is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Lepricon’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 147,066,490 coins. Lepricon’s official Twitter account is @lepriconio.

Lepricon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lepricon is a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) – an organization represented by rules enshrined in computer code that is transparent and controlled by the network participants and not by a central authority. Lepricon seeks to unlock and realise the potential of gaming and NFTs in blockchain by providing a platform for gamified DeFi dApps with a core focus on user experience. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lepricon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lepricon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lepricon using one of the exchanges listed above.

