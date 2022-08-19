Lethean Market Capitalization Reaches $202,449.56 (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $202,449.56 and $131.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 50.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,401.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,694.72 or 0.07918725 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00024245 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00163285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00256127 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.51 or 0.00693934 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $119.30 or 0.00557441 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001014 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lethean Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

