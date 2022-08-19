LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys 17,604 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,604 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 1.0% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 70,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,388,000 after buying an additional 37,860 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Zoetis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 117,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,113,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Zoetis by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Zoetis by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,428. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.14.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

