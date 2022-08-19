LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys 60,000 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1,595.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 40,087 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 332,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after purchasing an additional 44,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Danske assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.25) to £111 ($134.12) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $66.94. 145,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,564,605. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.17. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.41, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -221.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

