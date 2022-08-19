LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Grows Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 227.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,458 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group comprises about 0.8% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIVB. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.73.

Shares of SIVB traded down $23.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $433.77. 3,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.75. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $355.37 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.33.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

