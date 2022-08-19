LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $17.86 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 205.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,019 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 2.4% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $17,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 30.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,114,591 shares of company stock worth $355,690,328. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $7.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $324.15. The stock had a trading volume of 71,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $335.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $315.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.19.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

