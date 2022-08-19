LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $2.91 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 19,183 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,098 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,505,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,302,794 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $511,570,000 after buying an additional 195,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.96. 340,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,584,434. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.35. The firm has a market cap of $218.69 billion, a PE ratio of 71.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

