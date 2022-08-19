LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases 6,706 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 670.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:SPGI traded down $7.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $379.57. The company had a trading volume of 43,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,987. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $353.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $126.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.00.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

