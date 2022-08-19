LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 184.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,971 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 1.1% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 774.1% in the first quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 70,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,359,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 328,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $5.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.76. 24,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,380. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.54.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

