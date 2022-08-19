LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 947.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,202 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,518 shares of company stock valued at $17,150,243 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $4.22 on Friday, hitting $96.22. 1,231,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,270,608. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.29. The company has a market cap of $155.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KGI Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

