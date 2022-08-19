LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Takes Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,457 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Atlassian by 0.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Atlassian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 1.3% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $14.05 on Friday, hitting $269.32. 40,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.61 and a beta of 1.01. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $159.54 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.37.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.42.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

