LGT Group Foundation Acquires 16,061 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

LGT Group Foundation raised its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,313 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,061 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation owned 0.07% of SVB Financial Group worth $22,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 227.4% in the first quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 106.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,877,000 after purchasing an additional 44,975 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $23.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $433.55. 4,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,145. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.75. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $355.37 and a twelve month high of $763.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIVB. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $591.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.73.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

