LGT Group Foundation Acquires 7,022 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 371,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $19,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,258,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,303 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 131.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.44. 532,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,295,933. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average is $53.30. The company has a market capitalization of $101.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $73.90.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

