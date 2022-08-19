LGT Group Foundation Buys 9,947 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,947 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $24,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,494,822. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $186.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $55.71.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

