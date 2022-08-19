LGT Group Foundation Grows Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 1.1% of LGT Group Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Booking were worth $45,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Booking by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Booking by 785.0% in the 1st quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 301,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 19,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,550.53.

Shares of BKNG traded down $55.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,089.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,166. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,669.34 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,890.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,125.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

