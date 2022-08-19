LGT Group Foundation Has $15.76 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,145 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.5 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.79. 297,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,531,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.