LGT Group Foundation Has $28.72 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,556 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $28,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 107,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,480,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 921,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,783,000 after purchasing an additional 338,582 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.9% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $150.23. The company had a trading volume of 183,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,759,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.11 and its 200 day moving average is $150.23. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,185 shares of company stock valued at $34,997,837 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

