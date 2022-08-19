LGT Group Foundation Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

LGT Group Foundation cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,171 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,404 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Essex LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.6 %

SBUX traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.14. 148,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,091,069. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.57. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $120.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.