LGT Group Foundation Sells 11,406 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

LGT Group Foundation decreased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,406 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation owned approximately 0.08% of Waters worth $14,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WAT traded down $3.55 on Friday, reaching $327.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,722. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $288.32 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $334.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.23.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays started coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.00.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

