Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $175.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LBRDA. TheStreet lowered Liberty Broadband from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $114.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $99.52 and a 52-week high of $188.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,787,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,327,000 after acquiring an additional 34,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,142,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,778,000 after purchasing an additional 43,893 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,463,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 137.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,649,000 after purchasing an additional 471,916 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,175,000. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

