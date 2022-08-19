Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $175.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on LBRDA. TheStreet lowered Liberty Broadband from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
Liberty Broadband Stock Performance
NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $114.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $99.52 and a 52-week high of $188.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.96.
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
