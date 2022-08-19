Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Major Shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella Sells 1,169,921 Shares

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 1,169,921 shares of Lightning eMotors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $3,392,770.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,909,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,736,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings Ltd Rosella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 158,947 shares of Lightning eMotors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $561,082.91.

On Friday, August 12th, Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 287,130 shares of Lightning eMotors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $1,062,381.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 29,698 shares of Lightning eMotors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $103,646.02.

Lightning eMotors Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of ZEV opened at $2.92 on Friday. Lightning eMotors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $220.81 million, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 9.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lightning eMotors ( NYSE:ZEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Lightning eMotors had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 315.67%. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZEV. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Lightning eMotors to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lightning eMotors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

Institutional Trading of Lightning eMotors

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEV. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Lightning eMotors by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 88,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lightning eMotors by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 4th quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, Bank of The West purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,966,000. 13.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

