Linear (LINA) Price Down 7.5% This Week

Linear (LINA) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, Linear has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can currently be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a total market cap of $80.46 million and approximately $29.37 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,430.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003658 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00127016 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032995 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00073714 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear (LINA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,356,728,855 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

