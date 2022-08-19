Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $97,999.98

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as £980 ($1,184.15) and last traded at GBX 971.95 ($11.74), with a volume of 108921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,002 ($12.11).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Liontrust Asset Management Stock Down 3.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of £631.14 million and a P/E ratio of 1,022.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 957.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,152.34.
Liontrust Asset Management Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Liontrust Asset Management
In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 21,074 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 985 ($11.90), for a total value of £207,578.90 ($250,820.32).
Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
Read More
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.