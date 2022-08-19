Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $97,999.98

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as £980 ($1,184.15) and last traded at GBX 971.95 ($11.74), with a volume of 108921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,002 ($12.11).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of £631.14 million and a P/E ratio of 1,022.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 957.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,152.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a GBX 50 ($0.60) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $22.00. Liontrust Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 21,074 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 985 ($11.90), for a total value of £207,578.90 ($250,820.32).

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

