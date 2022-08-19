Liquity Market Capitalization Hits $73.89 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last week, Liquity has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00004399 BTC on exchanges. Liquity has a market capitalization of $73.89 million and $2.08 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004791 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002169 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.66 or 0.00808021 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Liquity
Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,473,809 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol.
Liquity Coin Trading
