Liquity USD Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $191.62 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00004849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Coin Profile

Liquity USD is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 185,774,323 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

