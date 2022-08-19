Lisk (LSK) Price Down 14.6% Over Last Week

Lisk (LSK) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00005017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lisk has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $138.85 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00023320 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016050 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000763 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.