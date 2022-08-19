LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMPGet Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 51,290 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 662,139 shares.The stock last traded at $21.13 and had previously closed at $22.22.

RAMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.97 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in LiveRamp by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in LiveRamp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,888,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

