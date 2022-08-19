LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52, Fidelity Earnings reports. LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 1,385.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.23%.
LM Funding America Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of LM Funding America stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. LM Funding America has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on LM Funding America in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LM Funding America
About LM Funding America
LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LM Funding America (LMFA)
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.