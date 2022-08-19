LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52, Fidelity Earnings reports. LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 1,385.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.23%.

LM Funding America Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LM Funding America stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. LM Funding America has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on LM Funding America in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LM Funding America

About LM Funding America

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LM Funding America stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LM Funding America, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LMFA Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of LM Funding America at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

