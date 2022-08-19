Loom Network Hits Market Capitalization of $58.32 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Loom Network has a market cap of $58.32 million and $4.93 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Loom Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

