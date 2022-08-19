Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 323.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,940 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $194,836,000 after purchasing an additional 587,676 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $100,498,000 after purchasing an additional 377,681 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.00. The stock had a trading volume of 51,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,598. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.78 and its 200 day moving average is $202.42. The firm has a market cap of $135.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $222.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.15.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

