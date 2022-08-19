LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) CEO Sells $2,627,106.33 in Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total transaction of $2,627,106.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,502,283.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

LPL Financial Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $7.56 on Friday, reaching $224.39. 603,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,279. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.79 and a 200-day moving average of $188.82. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.24 and a 52-week high of $234.94.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $285,777,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,133,000 after buying an additional 1,004,582 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,343,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $146,046,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,468,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LPLA. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.83.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

