Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) VP Ghazi Kashmolah Sells 19,074 Shares

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) VP Ghazi Kashmolah sold 19,074 shares of Lucira Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $53,979.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 180,757 shares in the company, valued at $511,542.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lucira Health Trading Down 9.8 %

NASDAQ LHDX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Lucira Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $84.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHDX. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lucira Health in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lucira Health by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lucira Health in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

