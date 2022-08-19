LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LXP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of NYSE:LXP traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 977,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,228. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.04%.

In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Richard Frary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 143,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,863. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arun Gupta purchased 9,100 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,491.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Frary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 143,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,360 shares of company stock valued at $229,162. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 48.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 749,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after buying an additional 242,887 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 29,199 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 61.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 79,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,141 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

