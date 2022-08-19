M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,314,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $6.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $322.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,289,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,791,476. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.23 and a 200 day moving average of $320.86.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

