M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.4% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

NIKE Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:NKE traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.59. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.