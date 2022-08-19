M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 1.7% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.13.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.12. 19,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.28 and a 200-day moving average of $250.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

