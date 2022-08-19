M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Buys 12,565 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Kellogg accounts for 1.9% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,791,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,467,000 after purchasing an additional 581,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,913,000 after buying an additional 544,280 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,457,000 after buying an additional 554,607 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,594,000 after buying an additional 150,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,874,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,589,000 after buying an additional 192,069 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $11,000,936.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,877,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,206,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 730,765 shares of company stock valued at $52,407,543. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kellogg Price Performance

K has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

NYSE K traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $76.08. The company had a trading volume of 27,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.36. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $76.50.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

