M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Buys 42,621 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 1,226.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,621 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in V.F. by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in V.F. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 11,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in V.F. by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 158,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on V.F. to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.06.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,675. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,675. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,630 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VFC traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $45.57. 28,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,934. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $78.91. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average is $51.62.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. V.F.’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

