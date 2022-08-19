M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Buys 9,999 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,033 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.4% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 44,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,491,516. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $202.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

